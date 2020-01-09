Mahesh Babu wants to act with her again

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming action entertainer, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' under the direction of Anil Ravipudi. The expectations are very high on this film which is releasing on January 11, 2020.

Senior actress Vijaya Shanthi who has been staying away from the films from the past few years is all set to mark her comeback with this movie. The teaser and trailer of the film have already revealed that Vijay Shanti's role is going to be very important for the storyline. Recently, while talking in an interview, Mahesh Babu said that he is planning to work with Vijay Shanthi again in his next film as well. However, he hasn't revealed much about this project.

After Sarileru Neekevvaru release, Mahesh Babu is much likely to do a movie with his Maharshi director Vamsi Paidipally again. So, we have to wait and see if Vijaya Shanthi is going to play a crucial role in this movie or not.