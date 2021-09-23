Mahesh Babu wins 25 Lakh rupees

Superstar Mahesh Babu is going to make his appearance soon on Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu TV show. Jr NTR is hosting this show successfully and it is resulting in good TRP numbers. Mahesh Babu's presence will surely increase the value of the TV show.



Going by the latest reports in the film nagar, the episode featuring Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR will be telecasted during the Dusshera season. The official date of the same will be confirmed by the team soon.

Interestingly, we learned that Mahesh Babu won 25 lakh rupees in the TV show. Earlier, Mega Powerstar Ram Charan also won the similar amount in the TV show.



Mahesh Babu seems to have showered good general knowledge during the TV show. The fans are eagerly waiting for the full episode. More details are awaited.