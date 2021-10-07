Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara debut in talks?

Recently, Thalapathy Vijay joined hands with director Vamshi Paidipally for a pan-India project. Tentatively called Thalapathy 66, this movie will be bankrolled by Dil Raju. The trio met in Chennai a few days back and announced the project officially.

According to the latest grapevine, the makers are planning to rope in Superstar Mahesh Babu's daughter Sithara Ghattamaneni for a key role in the movie. It is reported that the director is holding talks with Mahesh and nothing has been finalized yet. Sithara needs no introduction to the Telugu audiences.

She runs her own Youtube channel and there is a huge fan base for her vlogs. Sithara runs her channel along with Vamshi Paidipally's daughter Aadhya. So, she shares a good bond with Vamshi as well. Sithara's inclusion will bring more hype to the film in the Telugu states.



The shoot of Thalapathy 66 will go on floors early next year, once Vijay wraps up his ongoing project "Beast" directed by Nelson, it features Pooja Hegde as the female lead.