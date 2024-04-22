Live
Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram' Completes 100 Days in Theatres
Despite mixed reviews, Mahesh Babu's ‘Guntur Kaaram’ ran 100 days in 2 theatres. The song ‘Kurchi Madathapetti’ got 200 M views!
Mahesh Babu's action drama ‘Guntur Kaaram’ recently hit a milestone, completing a 100-day run in theatres. This comes despite the film receiving a mixed reception from critics and audiences upon release during the Sankranti festival. While it didn't draw the massive crowds typically associated with a Mahesh Babu starrer, ‘Guntur Kaaram’ managed to stay afloat in a unique way.
The 100-day run wasn't achieved across all theatres; it was limited to two specific locations: Venkateswara Theatre in Andhra Pradesh and Nataraja Theatre in Karnataka. This stands out in today's film industry, where even successful movies often struggle to stay in theatres for a full weekend.
There's speculation that fans might have played a role in keeping the movie running for 100 days at these locations. Reviews for ‘Guntur Kaaram’ were lukewarm, and one song, ‘Kurchi Madathapetti,’ even faced online criticism. However, the song has defied expectations by surpassing a massive 200 million views, suggesting a disconnect between online chatter and audience interest.
So, ’Guntur Kaaram’ might not have been a universal blockbuster, but its 100-day run in select theatres is an undeniable achievement. Regardless of the reasons, ‘Guntur Kaaram’ has carved out a unique space in Mahesh Babu's filmography and sparked interesting discussions about audience reception and movie longevity.