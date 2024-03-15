Mahesh Babu's ‘Guntur Kaaram’ Emerges as a Sensational Hit on Netflix, Conquers Pakistani Audience

Mahesh Babu, a superstar in the Indian film industry, is proving his star power can travel the world. His movie ‘Guntur Kaaram’ has taken an unexpected turn, becoming a sleeper hit on Netflix.

The world of entertainment is constantly evolving, and streaming services are leading the charge. Platforms like Netflix allow movies to find audiences far beyond traditional theatres, breaking down barriers of language and location.



‘Guntur Kaaram’ had a unique journey. While it didn't find its footing in cinemas, everything changed when it landed on Netflix on February 9, 2024. There, the movie found a new life, consistently ranking among the top Indian movies on the platform for an impressive five weeks. This staying power is a testament to the film's gripping story and Mahesh Babu's captivating performance.



But ‘Guntur Kaaram's’ success story doesn't stop at the Indian border. The film has become surprisingly popular on Netflix in Pakistan as well, climbing the charts and currently sitting right behind another movie, ‘Dunki.’ This unexpected popularity in Pakistan is a huge win for Mahesh Babu, showcasing his ability to transcend geographical boundaries and connect with audiences on a global scale.



Looking ahead, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for another exciting project – a film with the legendary director S.S. Rajamouli. This collaboration has the potential to be a global phenomenon, with filming set to begin soon. With ‘Guntur Kaaram’ finding new life on Netflix and this highly anticipated project on the horizon, Mahesh Babu's star continues to shine brighter than ever!

