‘Majaka’ team comes with a unique promotional strategy

People's Star Sundeep Kishan’s landmark 30th film Majaka, directed by Dhamaka fame Trinadharao Nakkina, is set for a grand theatrical release on February 26, 2025, as a Shivaratri treat. Produced by Rajesh Danda under AK Entertainments and Hasya Movies, with Balaji Gutta as co-producer, the film stars Ritu Varma as the female lead alongside key roles played by Anshu (Manmadhudu fame) and Rao Ramesh.

The already released teaser and song have garnered an overwhelming response, creating a strong buzz around the film. In a first-of-its-kind promotional strategy, the team conducted a live shoot event, offering audiences a glimpse into the film's production process. This unique initiative has generated immense excitement among fans.

At a press meet held during the live shoot, Sundeep Kishan expressed gratitude to the media, saying, “I am overwhelmed by the support from everyone who traveled far to be here. This live shoot press meet is a unique experience, and I’m confident Majaka will be a big hit on February 26.”

Heroine Ritu Varma shared her enthusiasm, saying, “The entire team worked tirelessly, and the songs will be a major highlight in theaters. I hope audiences enjoy Majaka on the big screen.”

Director Trinadharao Nakkina revealed that a grand folk song featuring Sundeep and Ritu, choreographed by Shekhar Master, will electrify theaters. Producer Anil Sunkara assured fans of a blockbuster experience, while writer Prasanna Kumar Bezawada promised Majaka would make this Shivaratri even more special.