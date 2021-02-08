Major Changes to Lucifer Remake

Tollywood: After Hanuman Junction, director Mohan Raja is returning to Telugu cinema to direct the remake of Malayalam hit film Lucifer. Konidela Productions Company is producing the film. Chiranjeevi will reprise Mohanlal's role in the movie. There are reports that the makers are not doing the film as it is, but made changes to it as per Chiranjeevi's image.

From the beginning to the end, Mohanlal's role is serious in the original. But, it will not work in Telugu. There is no heroine in the original and there are no songs. It will not work in Telugu. So, the makers made changes according to the Telugu nativity.

As per the buzz, the film unit added humour to Chiranjeevi's character in the film. They also created a heroine role for Chiranjeevi. They are hoping that these changes will become plus points for the movie. More details about the film will come out soon.