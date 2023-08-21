Makers opens up on the budget spent on ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’

Varun Tej’s much-awaited action thriller, “Gandeevadhari Arjuna,” is gearing up for its theatrical release on August 25. The film’s pre-release event will be held today in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, a rumor about the film’s budget has begun to do the rounds in the media.



The ongoing rumor has it that the overall budget of the film had exceeded by several crores and that the makers had to shell out a whopping Rs 55 crore on the movie, which is way higher than Varun Tej’s market. Furthermore, the budget had exceeded due to the film’s director Praveen Sattaru’s improper planning. However, just when the rumor has begun to go viral, the film’s team quickly trashed it with a clarification.

As per the latest updates from the movie’s team, Gandeevadhari Arjuna’s actual budget is Rs 40 crore only. Apparently, the entire shoot was originally scheduled to be completed in 72 days, but director Praveen Sattaru had wrapped up the production formalities within just 53 days.

Sakshi Vaidhya, who made her debut with the debacle ‘Agent’ is the female lead opposite Varun Tej in this BVSN Prasad production. Mickey J Meyer is the music composer.