Mammootty on board for Akkineni scion

Young hero Akhil Akkineni recently signed a stylish action thriller titled 'Agent' under the direction of Surendar Reddy. So many speculations regarding the main antagonist role are doing rounds and names like Mohanlal, Aravind Swamy, and Fahad Fazil are considered.



As per the latest buzz, the makers have decided to go ahead with Mammootty. The veteran actor also gave his nod for the role after listening to the script. The regular shoot will commence from the mid of July. Sakshi Vaidya is the female lead.



Mammootty is very picky about the projects, especially when they are not in Malayalam. We have no confirmation if he is doing this film but if he agrees to be a part of the project, it can bring a unique craze around the film.



The makers will officially confirm the development once the actor signs the dotted line.

