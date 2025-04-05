Mammootty’s gangster saga ‘Bazooka’ clears censor with U/A

Director Deeno Dennis’s much-awaited action-packed thriller Bazooka, starring Malayalam superstar Mammootty, has been cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A 13+ rating. The film is all set to hit theatres worldwide on April 10.

Sharing the news on social media, production house Saregama wrote, “He is on his way to see you all. Bazooka censored with U/A 13+ Certificate. In cinemas worldwide from April 10.”

With excitement building, the makers have revealed key character details. Divya Pillai portrays Annie Benjamin, while Shine Tom Chacko takes on the role of Franco Salvatore. Gautham Vasudev Menon, who previously directed Mammootty in Dominic and the Ladies Purse, plays Benjamin Joshua, the tough ACP of Cochin, known for tracking down even the most elusive criminals.

The trailer, released earlier, hints at a gripping gangster drama. It opens with Mammootty introducing Gautham Menon’s character and vice versa. Gautham’s character describes Mammootty as, “Mr Nobody but definitely a somebody… Classy, sleek. Trouble maker is too simple a word for him.”

The narrative unfolds as a high-stakes game of good versus evil, with the voice-over proclaiming, “The ultimate goal is salvation.” Eventually, it is revealed that Mammootty and Gautham’s characters join hands against a common enemy.

Produced by Vikram Mehra, Sidharth Anand Kumar, Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abraham, and co-produced by Sahil S Sharma, Bazooka boasts music by Midhun Mukundan and visuals by Nimish Ravi. Action is choreographed by Mahesh Mathew, Vicky, PC Stunts, and Mafia Sasi, promising a slick action entertainer.