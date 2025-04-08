Manchu Family Drama Escalates: Manoj Lodges Police Complaint Against Brother Vishnu

Actor Manchu Manoj has reportedly filed a police complaint against his elder brother, actor and producer Manchu Vishnu.

According to sources, Manoj approached the local police station alleging that Vishnu and his aides entered his residence in his absence and removed several valuables, including cars and personal belongings. The incident is said to have occurred at a property located in Jalpally.

In a more serious claim, Manoj alleged that around 150 individuals trespassed into the house and caused significant damage to the property. The case has reignited public interest in the ongoing rift within the prominent Tollywood family. Authorities are currently investigating the matter, and further details are awaited.