Manchu Lakshmi shared a glimpse of Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika wedding

Actress and producer Manchu Lakshmi has shared a glimpse of her brother Manchu Manoj's wedding on social media. Manchu Manoj, who is also an actor in the Telugu film industry, got married to Bhuma Mounika Reddy in a private ceremony on March 4, 2023.

In the video shared by Manchu Lakshmi, the newlyweds can be seen exchanging garlands as they take their wedding vows. Manchu Manoj looked dapper in a traditional sherwani, while Bhuma Mounika Reddy looked beautiful in a red and gold saree. The couple's happiness and love for each other was evident in their smiles.

Manchu Lakshmi also shared a heartfelt message for her brother and his new wife. She wrote, "Love, Laughter and Pure bliss captured forever."

Manchu Manoj and bhuma Mounika Reddy's wedding was a low-key affair, attended by only close family and friends. Fans of the couple and the Telugu film industry have been pouring in their congratulations and well wishes for the newlyweds.