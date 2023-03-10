Manchu Manoj & Bhuma Mounika Entering into Politics?

Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy recently got married, generating a lot of media attention and rumors on social media. Many are curious about how their friendship turned into love and the reasons for their marriage. There are even rumors that they may make a political entry, given the political backgrounds of both families. After meeting with various political leaders post-marriage, many believe that the couple is likely to enter politics. However, Manoj clarified that he has no plans to enter politics but wishes to serve the public. Meanwhile, he supports his wife's decision if she wants to enter politics.

The Bhuma family has a strong political background in Kurnool district, and Mounika's brother played a crucial role in a prestigious by-election in Andhra Pradesh. Fans have been hopeful that Mounika would enter politics, and Manoj's support has only increased these expectations. Though their families belong to opposing political parties, Manoj and Mounika's marriage has not affected their good relations with both parties. While Manoj clarified his stance on politics, it remains to be seen if Mounika will enter politics in the upcoming elections.