Manchu Manoj – Bhuma Mounika's wedding Video song Released

Recently, there was a joyous occasion in the Manchu family as Manchu Manoj tied the knot with Bhuma Mounika Reddy for the second time. The wedding ceremony was grand and the photos from the event went viral. However, Manoj took to Twitter to share a special video of his wedding, which captured moments from the pre-wedding shoot to the Mehndi, wedding, and reception. The song "Em Manaso.. Em Varaso" is featured in the video, with lyrics penned by renowned lyricist Anantha Sriram.





In his tweet, Manoj expressed that this kind of love only comes once in a lifetime, and he is dedicating his entire life to Maunika. He shared the video with a heartfelt message, "This love will remain like this for the rest of his life and his whole life will be dedicated to Maunika." Take a look at this beautiful video that Manoj shared on Twitter.