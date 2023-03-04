Manchu Manoj gets married to Bhuma Mounika Reddy: See Photos

A few days ago, it was reported that actor Manchu Manoj was set to marry Bhuma Mounika Reddy, the younger sister of Kurnool leader Bhuma Akhila Priya, on March 3rd. As reported, the couple tied the knot in a grand wedding with limited guests and family members present. Photos from the event show the bride and groom in traditional attire. The wedding took place at Manoj's family residence near Shamshabad.

On the professional front, Manoj, who has not acted in a film in five years, recently announced his next project on social media. Titled "WhatTheFish", Manoj describes the film as crazy and promises a unique experience for viewers. He also shared a few concept posters of the film.













This is Manoj's second marriage, after divorcing his first wife Pranathi Reddy in 2019. Mounika Reddy has also been previously married.







































