Manchu Manoj's emotional speech leaves his wife, Bhuma Mounika Reddy, in tears.

Social media was flooded with birthday greetings for veteran actor Mohan Babu on Sunday as he turned a year older. Among those who posted heartfelt messages was his son, Telugu actor Manchu Manoj, who shared a photo from his wedding ceremony where his wife Bhuma Mounika Reddy sought blessings from his father.

In his message, Manchu Manoj not only expressed his love for his father but also spoke about the importance of working towards women's success. His emotional speech left his wife Bhuma Mounika Reddy teary-eyed. The wedding ceremony was a small and intimate affair, with only close family and friends in attendance. The post has gone viral on the internet, garnering many comments and well-wishes for Mohan Babu.

Manchu Manoj also shared a post wishing his father a happy birthday, thanking him for guiding him every step of the way in life. Many social media users commented on the post, expressing their love and admiration for the collection king Mohan Babu.