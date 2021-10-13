Mani Sharma's son Sagar to marry a singer!

Mani Sharma is one of the successful music composers in the Telugu film industry. The star composer is currently happy with the lineup of his movies. Meanwhile, there is news about his son's wedding that is going to take place soon.

Mani Sharma's son Mahati Swara Sagar is currently working on a couple of interesting projects. He is set to marry on the 24th of this month and the engagement ceremony took place recently.

Sagar is marrying singer Sanjana who has also crooned some famous songs in Telugu. She sang some interesting songs in Sagar's composition too.

The reports say that the marriage will take place in Chennai while the reception will be taking place at Golconda Resorts in Hyderabad, in a grand manner on the 29th of this month.

We wish the new couple happy married life!