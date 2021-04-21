Manisharma on board for NTR- Koratala combo?

Young Tiger NTR is keen to complete the shoot of "RRR" at the earliest and move on to his next film. He announced that he would work with Koratala Siva in his next film and this action-packed political drama will start rolling later this year. Koratala Siva who is on a break from the shoot of "Acharya" is currently busy finalizing the actors and technicians for the film.

Now, a latest buzz is circulating in film circles that impressed with the work of Manisharma in "Acharya", Koratala Siva decided to rope him as the music composer for his next film also. Koratala Siva will take the final call after discussing it with NTR. Koratala Siva worked with Devi Sri Prasad for most of his films and he is teaming up with Manisharma for the first time in "Acharya". Koratala decided to repeat Manisharma again. Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts will jointly produce this big-budget project that is announced for 2022 summer release.