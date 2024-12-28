‘Marco’ to hit Telugu states on Jan 1st; trailer released

Unni Mukundan's recently released Malayalam film Marco, directed by Haneef Adeni, is all set to make its debut in the Telugu states with a dubbed version on January 1st. The film, produced by Shareef Muhammed under the Cubes Entertainments banner, will be distributed by NVR Cinema for its Telugu release.

Marco takes viewers into a brutal world filled with enemies, betrayal, and a quest for survival. Unni Mukundan plays the titular role of Marco, a man haunted by a violent and tragic past. His intense performance adds significant depth to the character, making it a gripping watch.

The film also stars Yukti Tareja, Siddique, and Kabir Duhan Singh in pivotal roles, with each actor contributing to the film’s dynamic storytelling. Cinematographer Chandru Selvaraj adds a stylish visual flair to the action-packed narrative, while Ravi Basrur’s intense background score amplifies the tension, immersing the audience into Marco’s dangerous journey.

With its compelling trailer, Marco has already set high expectations, promising a thrilling cinematic experience for fans in the Telugu states.