Live
- Mangaluru Kambala 2024 Inaugurated, Showcases Buffalo Racing and More
- Drug Menace Grows in Mangaluru: ₹6.59 Crore Worth of Synthetic Drugs Seized in 2024- Police
- PM Modi meets World Chess Champion D. Gukesh, calls him 'India's pride'
- Jacqueline sets temperatures soaring
- PMF announces collaboration with Golden Star Ganesh
- ‘Marco’ to hit Telugu states on Jan 1st; trailer released
- ‘Godari Gattu’ sets fastest 50 million views record
- ‘Dream Catcher’ trailer creates curiosity; set for Jan 3rd release
- Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ team drops first single ‘Sawadeeka’
- Three Dead in Puttur as Car Crash
Just In
‘Marco’ to hit Telugu states on Jan 1st; trailer released
Unni Mukundan's recently released Malayalam film Marco, directed by Haneef Adeni, is all set to make its debut in the Telugu states with a dubbed version on January 1st. The film, produced by Shareef Muhammed under the Cubes Entertainments banner, will be distributed by NVR Cinema for its Telugu release.
Unni Mukundan's recently released Malayalam film Marco, directed by Haneef Adeni, is all set to make its debut in the Telugu states with a dubbed version on January 1st. The film, produced by Shareef Muhammed under the Cubes Entertainments banner, will be distributed by NVR Cinema for its Telugu release.
Marco takes viewers into a brutal world filled with enemies, betrayal, and a quest for survival. Unni Mukundan plays the titular role of Marco, a man haunted by a violent and tragic past. His intense performance adds significant depth to the character, making it a gripping watch.
The film also stars Yukti Tareja, Siddique, and Kabir Duhan Singh in pivotal roles, with each actor contributing to the film’s dynamic storytelling. Cinematographer Chandru Selvaraj adds a stylish visual flair to the action-packed narrative, while Ravi Basrur’s intense background score amplifies the tension, immersing the audience into Marco’s dangerous journey.
With its compelling trailer, Marco has already set high expectations, promising a thrilling cinematic experience for fans in the Telugu states.