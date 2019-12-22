Trending :
Maruthi Rejected Netflix Proposal

Maruthi Rejected Netflix Proposal
Highlights

Maruthi is one of the sensational directors in the movie industry right now. The director recently came up with an interesting film Prathi Roju...

Maruthi is one of the sensational directors in the movie industry right now. The director recently came up with an interesting film Prathi Roju Pandage that is performing well at the box-office. The film features Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna in the leads. Meanwhile, during the post-release promotions of the movie, Maruthi opened up on Netflix approaching him for Lust Stories.

"The trend has changed completely and we have to constantly deliver good stories only. The web series trend is also picking up now. I am seeing a future in it. I will also do web series projects. Netflix approached me for Lust Stories remake but I could not do it." said Maruthi.

The director will next come up with an interesting project starring a popular hero. More details of the film will come out soon.

