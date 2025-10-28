‘Mass Jathara’ trailer: Ravi Teja roars

Ravi Teja is back in his element with Mass Jathara, donning the role of a Railway Police officer who’s all fire, grit, and swagger. The trailer, packed with electrifying action, sharp dialogues, and that trademark Mass Maharaj charisma, has sent fans into a frenzy. Promising a full-blown commercial entertainer, the film sets up a gripping battle of wits and power between Ravi Teja and Naveen Chandra, who stuns once again in a menacing antagonist role.

Adding a refreshing touch, Sreeleela shines bright with her lively performance, impressing everyone with her perfect Srikakulam slang. Her playful chemistry with Ravi Teja adds an emotional and romantic balance to the otherwise intense narrative, ensuring the film appeals to all sections of the audience.

The trailer’s energy is amplified by Bheems Ceciroleo’s pulsating background score, complementing Ravi Teja’s mass appeal. The visuals promise powerful action, rib-tickling comedy, and musical moments that are sure to become instant chartbusters.

Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Mass Jathara is presented by Srikara Studios. The film is set to storm into theatres worldwide on October 31st.