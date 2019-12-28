Mass song from 'Entha Manchivaadavuraa' out

Director Satish Vegesna of 'Satamanam Bhavati', 'Srinivasa Kalyanam' fame is all set to come up with another family drama titled as 'Entha Manchivaadavuraa'.

Kalyan Ram whose recent outing '118' became a decent hit is playing the lead role in this movie. Mehreen Pirzada is romancing Kalyan Ram in the film.

The teaser of the movie has been receiving a thumping response from the audience. Today, the makers have unveiled the second single from the movie 'Jaataro Jaatara'.

It is a mass energetic single and Gopi Sundar's tunes are pleasant and energetic. Lyrics by Shreemani are catchy and voice of Rahul Sipligunj and Sahithi Chaganti added more beauty for the song.

Subhash Gupta and Sivalenka Krishna Prasad are bankrolling this project. The release date of the film is yet to get released.



