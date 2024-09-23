Mathu Vadalara 2 Joins the Elite Club, Grosses Over 1 Million in the USA and 30 Crores Globally

Mathu Vadalara 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the crime-comedy thriller, has made a significant mark at the box office, breaking records within its first 10 days. The film has grossed over ₹30 crores worldwide, establishing itself as a massive commercial success.

Starring Sri Simha, Satya, Faria Abdullah, and Vennela Kishore, the Ritesh Rana-directed film has not only captivated audiences in India but has also achieved an impressive feat by crossing US$1 million at the US box office. This is a remarkable accomplishment for a low-budget Telugu film, especially one in the crime-comedy genre, placing it in the prestigious Million Dollar Club.

The innovative promotional strategy employed by the filmmakers has played a key role in generating strong buzz for the sequel. Producers Mythri Movie Makers and Clap Entertainment are thrilled with the overwhelming response. In terms of return on investment, Mathu Vadalara 2 has emerged as one of the most successful films of 2024, setting a new benchmark for small-budget productions.