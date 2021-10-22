Meenakshi Chowdary bags a crazy offer?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the leading stars in Tollywood. He is missing from action for a while due to the pandemic. If pandemic wouldn't happen, we would have caught up with Mahesh Babu's "Sarkaru Vaari Paata" in theatres by this time.



Mahesh Babu is busy with the shooting of his forthcoming film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' and the film is nearing its completion. "Sarkaru Vaari Paata" is aiming for 2022 summer release. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu has signed his next film with Trivikram Srinivas. The film is expected to go on floors by end of this year.

The latest grapevine on the film is that Meenakshi Chowdhary who made her debut with "Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadhu" with Sushanth. The film turned out to be a disaster at the box office. But, Meenakshi made everyone sit up and take notice of her performance. And now, she seems to have grabbed a golden chance to feature opposite Mahesh Babu. She is likely to play the second female lead in the film, as per the buzz.

"Sarkaru Vaari Paata" is directed by Parasuram of "Geetha Govindam" fame. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in this commercial entertainer.