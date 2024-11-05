Live
- Supreme Court Limits Definition of "Material Resources of the Community"
- MP CM approves reservation for women upto 35 pc
- JMM-Cong-RJD plotted to alter Jharkhand's demography via land jihad, love jihad: Yogi Adityanath
- Country’s first museum on women achievers to open in Delhi next year: L-G
- India's Wedding Season Set to Generate Rs 6 Lakh Crore in Business, Marking 41% Growth
- Kharge campaigns in Jharkhand, replies to BJP’s ‘batenge toh katenge’ slogan
- Addressing shortage of qualified professionals in Indian healthcare crucial: Report
- Career opportunities in sustainable farming
- India Game Developer Conference 2024 to be held from November 13-15
- Former Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi And 22 Others Face Allegations In ₹1000-Crore Jal Jeevan Mission Scam
Just In
Meenakshi radiates glamour in blue
Riding high on the success of her latest film Lucky Baskhar with Dulquer Salmaan, actress Meenakshi Chaudhary has become the talk of the town.
Riding high on the success of her latest film Lucky Baskhar with Dulquer Salmaan, actress Meenakshi Chaudhary has become the talk of the town. The film has been a massive box office hit, with Meenakshi’s performance earning praise from critics and fans alike.
To mark her big achievement, Meenakshi recently took to social media, sharing a series of captivating photos. Dressed in a chic blue bralette and matching bottoms, paired with a stylish shrug, the actress exuded elegance. Her hair was styled in soft waves, complemented by golden jewelry, glossy makeup, and a pop of pink lipstick, giving her a fresh and radiant look.
Her beaming smile and poised stance reflect her current joyous phase, with fans flooding her posts with love and admiration. The stunning photos have only heightened the excitement around her rising career, with fans eager to see more from the talented star.