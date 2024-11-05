Meenakshi radiates glamour in blue

Riding high on the success of her latest film Lucky Baskhar with Dulquer Salmaan, actress Meenakshi Chaudhary has become the talk of the town. The film has been a massive box office hit, with Meenakshi’s performance earning praise from critics and fans alike.

To mark her big achievement, Meenakshi recently took to social media, sharing a series of captivating photos. Dressed in a chic blue bralette and matching bottoms, paired with a stylish shrug, the actress exuded elegance. Her hair was styled in soft waves, complemented by golden jewelry, glossy makeup, and a pop of pink lipstick, giving her a fresh and radiant look.

Her beaming smile and poised stance reflect her current joyous phase, with fans flooding her posts with love and admiration. The stunning photos have only heightened the excitement around her rising career, with fans eager to see more from the talented star.