Meet the vibrant talent Vikas

Vikas, a young and vibrant child actor who has captured hearts with his endearing performances in films like ‘Tuck Jagadish’ and ‘Virupaksha’ has recently made his presence felt in the Pongal block-buster ‘Hanu-Man’. Despite his tender age, Vikas has already made a mark in the world of entertainment, showcasing a natural flair for acting that goes beyond his years. Vikas has proven to be a versatile performer, seamlessly transitioning between various roles with an innate understanding of emotions and expressions.

In an exclusive conversation with Hans India, Vikas opens up about his entry into films and his experience with ‘Hanu-Man’. Let’s have a look into it.

How was the feeling to be part of such a blockbuster?



Being part of ‘Hanu-Man’ is an incredibly exhilarating and fulfilling experience. The experience of working in Hanuman film created lasting memories. From behind-the-scenes to on-screen moments, these memories become part of my personal and professional journey. This broader exposure can contribute to my career growth. Overall, being part of Hanuman film is a unique and thrilling experience that shapes my career.

Firstly, how did you bagged the opportunity in the film?



I'm passionate about acting. One day, I have received a call from SMS Casting Agency, Suresh uncle regarding this role and gave an audition. Prashanth sir was impressed and later, the production team offered me the role. From there, I dedicated myself to the project, giving it my all and making the most of the chance I was given.

Where did this idea of entering into films started?



I love acting since my childhood. I used to act in the dramas, skits in our school. That created interest in me to act in movies. During COVID time, I have acted in ‘Tuck Jagadish’ then I got a chance to act in ‘Virupaksha’ and now I am part ‘Hanu-Man.’

What is the reaction of your schoolmates when they first time saw you on screen?



The day ‘Hanu-Man’ was released, there was some buzz and excitement among our schoolmates. Some had heard about my acting endeavors, while others were surprised to learn that I had landed in a role in such a big film. In the following days, my schoolmates flooded social media with positive comments, sharing their pride and admiration for my achievement.

Basically, parents won’t support children into movies as they feel it might disturb academics. How is the support from your family?



Initially, my parents were cautious, expressing concerns about the potential impact on my academic pursuits. However, as they saw my unwavering dedication to both my studies and my passion for acting, they recognized the importance of nurturing my talents. My family took a balanced approach, encouraging me to pursue my dreams while emphasizing the significance of maintaining a strong academic foundation. They worked with me to establish a structured schedule that allowed for both school responsibilities and acting pursuits. Over time, as I continued to excel academically and showcase my commitment to my education, my parents became more supportive of my involvement in the film industry.

What is your ultimate goal? Do you want to continue in films or is this just a hobby?



Each experience in the movies I have acted in has fueled my passion even more. The challenges and rewards of the acting world have strengthened my commitment, and I view acting not as a temporary endeavor but as a lifelong pursuit. I aspire to take on diverse roles and collaborate with talented filmmakers. My ultimate goal is to make a meaningful impact in the industry, leaving behind a lasting legacy of memorable characters. My passion for acting is not merely a pastime; it's a profound dedication. As I continue to evolve as an actor, I eagerly anticipate exploring new opportunities, collaborating with inspiring artists, and making a significant mark in the world of cinema.

Tell us about your upcoming projects



I have several exciting projects on the horizon, including "Haromhara," "Swayambhu," "Abadhameva Jayate," "Tantra," "Deeksha," and a few more web series. Each of these ventures presents a unique opportunity for me to explore diverse roles and contribute to compelling storytelling.



































