Mega 154: Chiranjeevi's Next Title Teaser Will Be Out On This Date

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Chiranjeevi teamed up with young director Bobby for his 154th movie. All his fans and movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the updates of this movie. So, to treat all the mega fans on the occasion of Diwali, the makers of this movie decided to unveil the title teaser.

Along with Chiru even director Bobby also shared this great news on social media… Take a look!

Along with sharing the new poster of the movie, he also wrote, "This Diwali it's Gonna be a "MEGA BLAST" Our #Mega154 Title Teaser Launch on 24th October at 11.07 AM Trust me,... Poonakalu Loading Megastar @KChiruTweets Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl @shrutihaasan @ThisIsDSP @konavenkat99 @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth".

The new poster showcased Megastar's face and revealed that the title teaser will be unveiled on 24th October, 2022 @ 11:07 AM. So, guys get ready 'Boss Ostunnadu'…

The makers also shared the news on social media and wrote, "Let us welcome the MASS MOOLAVIRAT this Diwali #Mega154 Title Teaser Launch on 24th October at 11.07 AM Poonakalu Loading Megastar @KChiruTweets Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl @shrutihaasan @dirbobby @ThisIsDSP @konavenkat99 @SonyMusicSouth".

The makers locked the release date on the announcement day itself and thus it will hit the theatres for next Pongal festival. The shooting is wrapped up with continuous schedules. As it is a dream project for director Bobby, he is all set to showcase Chiru in a complete different avatar. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of this movie while Mythri Move Makers are producing this movie.

Casting Details:

• Chiranjeevi

• Ravi Teja

• Shruti Haasan

• Bobby Simha

• Catherine Tresa

• Rajendra Prasad

• Vennela Kishore

Mega 154 is all set to hit the big screens on the occasion of the Pongal festival next year!

Well, Megastar also will next be seen in Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar movie. This film is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced a few days ago. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiru's sister in this movie!

Casting Details:

• Chiranjeevi as Bhola Shankar

• Tamannaah

• Keerthy Suresh

• Murali Sharma

• Raghu Babu

• Rao Ramesh

• Vennela Kishore

• P. Ravi Shankar

• Tulasi Shivamani

• Pragathi

• Sreemukhi

• Bithiri Sathi

• Satya Akkala

• Rashmi Gautam

• Uttej

• Getup Srinu

• Lobo

This movie will hit the theatres in the next year i.e on 14th April, 2022!