‘Mega 157’ announcement to be done within few minutes
Megastar Chiranjeevi, the demigod to millions of fans for decades, celebrates his birthday today. On this special occasion, the official announcement on his next project will be out within very less time. Tentatively titled “Mega157,” the project will be bankrolled by leading Telugu film production house UV Creations. As per sources, “Mega157” will be directed by Mallidi Vasista of “Bimbisara” fame. Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani will be composing the soundtrack.
The makers of this prestigious project released a poster to announce that the project will be formally announced this morning at 10:53 AM. The intriguing poster features a big, black scorpion in the backdrop of a dimly lit stony cave. The announcement also features the caption, “The universe conspires for beautiful things to happen. One man inspires us to achieve the universe itself.”