Mega Prince Varun Tej's Pan India Debut 'Matka' Unveils First Look Poster

Mega Prince Varun Tej is set to make an entry into the Pan India film arena with his upcoming project, Matka. This film, marking Tej's most ambitious venture to date, is directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri under the banners of Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments. The production, currently underway in Hyderabad, is creating a significant buzz in the industry.





Today, the filmmakers unveiled the first look poster of Matka, showcasing Varun Tej in two distinct avatars that highlight his transformation over the course of the film. The poster features Tej in both a youthful and a middle-aged portrayal, reflecting the character's evolution over 24 years. In the visuals, Tej appears as an underdog and later as an influential figure, symbolizing his rise to prominence.



The first look poster offers a contrast: one image depicts a younger, intense Tej with a vintage vibe, smoking a cigar, while the other shows him as an older, wealthy man with grey hair and spectacles, exuding a commanding presence. The background prominently features a King card from a deck of playing cards, further emphasising his powerful role.

The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhry and Nora Fatehi as the female leads, set against a period backdrop. The technical team includes A Kishor Kumar for cinematography, GV Prakash Kumar for music, and Karthika Srinivas R for editing.

Matka is slated for a multi-language release, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.