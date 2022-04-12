Megastar Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan’s ‘Acharya’ Trailer Is Out

Today is a big day for all the fans of the Mega family… It is all known that Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan Tej are all set to entertain their fans with the 'Acharya' movie… Off late, the makers dropped the intriguing trailer of this action entertainer and created noise on social media… Both of them looked terrific and are all set to protect the Dharmasthali from the hands of deadly antagonist Sonu Sood.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan also shared the amazing trailer on her Twitter pages and made the day for all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "A truly special film with My SIDDHA & Your Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharan Here's #AcharyaTrailer. https://youtu.be/m09a8jWgUNk #AcharyaOnApr29".

Going with the trailer, it first showcases Ram Charan Tej and his motherland Dharmasthali. The people who live there offer pooja to Goddess Durga and it is also a famous and popular spiritual place. So, Ram Charan first tries to protect his people from the hands of antagonists who try to occupy the place and say to them that people who live in this town are not innocent and better know how to protect their land. But then Chiranjeevi enters the scene and takes the place of Ram Charan aka Siddha and stands by the side of the Dharmasthali people. Then a small glimpse of Siddha and Chiranjeevi's flashback is shown where both train together as Comrades. So, we need to see how Acharya helps the people of Dharmasthali. It is said that the plot shows the fight of Acharya and Siddha against the Endowments Department who try to take over temple funds and donations. Even Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal are seen in the trailer and impressed the netizens.

Going with the details of the Acharya movie, it is directed by filmmaker Koratala Shiva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. This movie is produced by his son Ram Charan in association with Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Megastar's son Ram Charan Teja also holds an important character 'Siddha' in this action entertainer. Pooja Hegde will be seen as his lady love portraying the character of Neelambari. Even Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali and Tanikella Bharani are roped in to play prominent roles. According to the sources, Chiranjeevi is all set to essay the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer in Acharya movie.

Along with this big movie, Chiru is also lined-up with a couple of interesting projects… He will next be seen in Mohan Raja's God Father and Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar movies.

Acharya movie is all set to release this Summer i.e on 29th April, 2022!