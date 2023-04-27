Megastar Chiranjeevi, Meher Ramesh, Anil Sunkara's Mega Massive Movie Bholaa Shankar Huge Interval Sequence Shoot Underway, Dubbing Begins
Megastar Chiranjeevi and stylish maker Meher Ramesh’s Mega Massive Action Entertainer Bholaa Shankar produced on a Grand scale by Ramabrahmam Sunkara is one of the craziest projects in 2023. The production works are happening at a brisk pace.
Currently, a huge interval sequence is being filmed in Hyderabad with Megastar Chiranjeevi ,Shawar Ali ,Vajra & fighters and other prominent cast taking part in the shoot. Meanwhile, the dubbing process has begun today with the makers performing a pooja. The entire shooting of Bholaa Shankar will be wrapped up by the end of June.
This commercial entertainer produced by Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments, in association with Creative Commercials, will have emotions ,Entertainment &action along with lavishly shot songs .
Meher Ramesh presents Chiranjeevi in a complete stylish mass avatar in the movie and the promotional material received a tremendous response.
Tamannaah is playing the leading lady, while Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi's sister. Talented actor Sushanth is essaying a lover boy kind of role in the movie.
Mr Dudley is the cinematographer , wherein Marthand K Venkatesh Editor and AS Prakash is the production designer. Story supervision is by Satyanand and dialogues are by Thirupathi Mamidala ,Kishore Garikipati is the executive producer.
Bholaa Shankar will release worldwide grandly on August 11th to cash in on a long weekend with the Independence Day holiday on August 15th (Tuesday). Fallowed by Mega star Birthday August 22nd
Cast: Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh, Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, sureka Vani,Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Venu tillu,Satya, Getup Srinu,tagubothu Ramesh ,Rashmi Gautam, Uttej, Sanjay Swaroop,Gayatri Bhargavi etc.
Technical Crew:
Screenplay, Direction: Meher Ramesh
Producer: Ramabrahmam Sunkara
Banner: AK Entertainments
Ex-Producer: Kishore Garikipati
Music: Mahati Swara Sagar
DOP: Dudley
Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh
Production Designer: AS Prakash
Story Supervision: Satyanand
Dialogues: Thirupathi Mamidala
Fight Masters: Ram-Laxman, Dileep Subbarayan, Kaeche Kampakdee
Choreography: Sekhar Master
Lyrics: Ramajogayya Sastry, Kasarla Shyam, Srimani, Sirasri
PRO: Vamsi-Shekar
VFX Supervisor: Yugandhar
Publicity Designers: Anil-Bhanu
Digital Media Head: Viswa CM
Line Production: Meher Movies