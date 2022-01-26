Megastar Chiranjeevi tests positive for coronavirus

It is all known that the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading in the country. Daily lakhs of cases are getting listed indicating that the third wave has started in the country. Well, even the film stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahesh Babu, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and a few others got tested positive for this dangerous virus. Now, even megastar Chiranjeevi also got in contact with it! He informed this news to all his fans through his social media page…

Dear All, Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can't wait to see you all back soon! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 26, 2022

He also extended the Republic Day wishes to all his fans with a special post… Take a look!

Saluting the pillars of our Great Indian Constitution : Justice, Equality, Liberty & Fraternity. May our Tricolour always fly high.🇮🇳 Happy 73rd #RepublicDay to every Indian! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 26, 2022

Speaking about Chiranjeevi's work front, he will be next seen in Acharya, Godfather, Bhola Shankar and untitled KS Ravindra movies. Acharya is helmed by ace filmmaker Koratala Shiva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. This movie is bankrolled by his son Ram Charan in association with Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. According to the sources, Chiranjeevi is all set to essay the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer in Acharya movie.

Chiru's 153rd movie Godfather is being directed by Mohan Raja and is produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners.

Coming to Bhola Shankar, it is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner.