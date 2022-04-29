Megastar Chiranjeevi's Acharya movie OTT Streaming Platform fixed

Chiranjeevi and Ramcharan's most-hyped film Acharya hit the silver screens today across the globe. After its first show, the film has received mixed reviews from all sections of the audience irrespective of the place. Directed by Koratala Shiva, the film has another star cast like Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, and other noted actors.

Now everyone's eyes are on the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of the film. As per the official reports, the digital streaming rights of the film are bagged by Amazon Prime Video. It is expected that the film will stream on Amazon at least three weeks from its release date. In such a case, the film will start streaming in May this year. Meanwhile, let's keep guessing the performance of the film at the box office as the film got mixed reviews from everywhere.