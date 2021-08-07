Megastar plans a comedy entertainer?

Megastar Chiranjeevi who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Acharya' under the direction of Koratala Siva has a bunch of projects in his pipeline including the Telugu remake of Malayalam super hit film, 'Lucifer' which will hit the floors very soon under the direction of Mohan Raja. It seems like SS Thaman who is composing tunes for this movie has already started the recording works of the film.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi has reportedly signed for yet another director. It seems like director Maruthi who is known for his comedy entertainers has narrated an interesting script to megastar and the 'Sye Raa' actor who loved the script has immediately gave the green signal.



However, the official announcement regarding the movie is yet to get released.



Chiranjeevi is also busy with the remake of Vedhalam and he is in talks with a couple of other directors.


