Megastar's Acharya movie OTT Release Date Out!

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mega Power star Ramcharan's duo Acharya was released with high expectations recently and failed miserably at the box office. In fact, after years,

the Megastar has seen such a flop at the box office. All the mega fans who waited for the film's arrival has badly disappointed with the film. After witnessing such a disappointing film from the star hero, now everyone is eagerly waiting for its entry on the online video streaming platform.

As per the latest reports, the film will be streaming a bit earlier, i.e., on the 20th of this May, on the Amazon Prime OTT platform. The move of the makers can help them to refund some amount to the distributors who bought the film for high prices and experienced losses because of this film. After tasting such a bitter result, the Chiranjeevi has started concentrating on his upcoming films.

