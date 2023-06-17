  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Meher Ramesh reveals spicy update on ‘Bholaa Shankar’

Meher Ramesh reveals spicy update on ‘Bholaa Shankar’
x

Meher Ramesh reveals spicy update on ‘Bholaa Shankar’

Highlights

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film “Bholaa Shankar” is all set to hit the big screens on August 11, 2023.

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film “Bholaa Shankar” is all set to hit the big screens on August 11, 2023. This is the official remake of Ajith’s “Vedhalam.” Stylish director Meher Ramesh is directing the film after a long gap of 10 years. The first song, “Bholaa Mania,” received a good response.

The director has now shared an exciting update about the movie on his Twitter handle. Meher revealed that the teaser of the film is getting ready. It was further disclosed that Keerthy Suresh, who is playing Chiru’s sister, began her dubbing works.

Meher also wrote, “Marathon shoot and full on post-production works happening.” Ramabrahmam Sunkara, under AK Entertainments, is producing this biggie. Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Rashmi Gautam, and Uttej are playing other vital roles. Mahati Swara Sagar is composing the tunes.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X