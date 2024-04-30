Mehreen Pirzada announces pregnancy, chooses IVF for single motherhood

Tollywood actress Mehreen Pirzada, known for her roles in movies like ‘Krishnagadi Veera Prema Gadha’ and ‘F2,’ is breaking new ground. She recently announced she will become a mother through IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation), a medical process to have a baby. This is a big decision because Mehreen has chosen to be a single mom.

In the past, people thought a man needed to have a baby. But now, women like Mehreen can become mothers with the help of doctors. Many celebrities are already doing this.



Mehreen started her acting career in the movie ‘Krishnagadi Veera Prema Gadha.’ She was loved by fans for her cute personality. Although her first movie did well, she didn't have many successful movies after that. But she did a great job in the comedy movie ‘F2.’



Mehreen was engaged to get married, but it didn't work out. Now, she's focusing on her acting career and has decided to become a mom on her own.



Mehreen shared her story on social media. She talked about how she thought about this decision for a long time. She also wants to let other women know that they can freeze their eggs so they have the option to have children later in life.



Freezing eggs is a medical process that allows women to save their eggs for future use. This way, they can still have children even if they wait to get married.



Mehreen said it was difficult at times, but she's happy she made this decision. She thanked her doctor, family, and friends for their support.



The news of Mehreen's decision has spread quickly. Fans are excited for her and wish her all the best. Mehreen is showing other women that they can be mothers on their own terms, and it's inspiring many people.

