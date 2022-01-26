Melodious 'Amma' Lyrical Video Is Out From Sharwanand's 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' Movie

Nothing in the world is equal to a 'Mother'… Her love is incomparable and her sacrifices are immeasurable! Till now we might have heard many beautiful songs on 'Mother', but now, late Sirivennala Seetharama Sastry has penned another amazing song and made us go aww with his awesome lyrics. As promised Sharwanand has dropped the "Amma…" lyrical video which is the first single from the movie Oke Oka Jeevitham and treated his fans on the occasion of Republic Day…

Rowdy hero of Tollywood, Vijay Devarakonda unveiled the lyrical video of the "Amma…" song and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Dedicating this beautiful song to all our Mothers 🤍 nothing in the world like them. Love the lyrical video and this team.. Sending all my love to Team #OkeOkaJeevitham.. This movie will be special!https://t.co/gMIJClKx5g — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 26, 2022

Along with sharing the lyrical video, he also dedicated the song to all the mothers in the world. "Dedicating this beautiful song to all our Mothers nothing in the world like them. Love the lyrical video and this team.. Sending all my love to Team #OkeOkaJeevitham.. This movie will be special!"

Sharwanand also thanked Vijay and dedicated the song to all the mothers jotting down, "నునిత్యం వెంటాడే తీపి జ్ఞాపకాలతో ఈ పాట అమ్మ కి అంకితం #AmmaSong from #OkeOkaJeevitham #ఒకేఒకజీవితం : https://youtu.be/8oRUDobHplY".

While Akhil Akkineni also released the lyrical video of "Amma…" and dedicate to his dear mother Amala Akkineni…

So happy to realease the song Amma from #OkeOkaJeevitham. Absolutely heart touching. This is golden. I dedicate this song to my dear mother. All the best to the whole team.https://t.co/uuVe4sfPY8@amalaakkineni1 @ImSharwanand — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) January 26, 2022

He was all happy to release the lyrical video… He also wrote, "So happy to realease the song Amma from #OkeOkaJeevitham. Absolutely heart touching. This is golden. I dedicate this song to my dear mother. All the best to the whole team. https://youtu.be/8oRUDobHplY".

Amala Akkineni thanked his song by jotting down, "Thank you! I love you dear son. And through this film I got another son, Sharwanand. @ImSharwanand #OkeOkaJeevitham #AmmaSong".

Going with the lyrical video of the "Amma…" song, it is all about the greatness and the love of a mother. The beautiful lyrics penned by late lyricist Sirivennala Seetharama Sastry are just amazing and outstanding! Sid Sriram took the song to the next level with his magical voice and gave us another beautiful song to dedicate to our dear mothers. Even Jakes Bejoy composition also made the song instantly hit the playlists!

Oke Oka Jeevitham movie is directed by debutant filmmaker Shree Karthick and is produced by SP Prakash Babu and SP Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner. Ritu Varma will be seen as the lead actress and even Amala Akkineni will also be part of this interesting project. Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi are also roped in to play important roles in this movie. The title of this movie is picked from Manchu Manoj's song from Mr. Nookayya (2012) film. Even Nassar, Jayaditya Kang and Ravi Raghavendra are also part of this movie. Another interesting point about this movie is, Amala Akkineni will make her come back to the Tamil movie after 30 long years as it is being made in Kollywood too with the tile Kanam.