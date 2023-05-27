Mem Famous: Impressive Day One & Special Premieres Collections

Lahari Films and Chai Bisket Films' latest movie, "Mem Famous," hit theaters yesterday. Sumanth Prabhas, besides directing the film, also played the lead role. However, the film received mixed reviews from critics. "Mem Famous" also had special premieres on the night of May 25th.

In exciting news from the producers, the movie has collected a worldwide gross of 1.1 crores, combining the numbers from the first day and paid premieres. This achievement is quite remarkable considering the film does not feature any established stars. Now, the performance over the weekend becomes crucial.

"Mem Famous" was distributed in Telugu states by Geetha Film Distribution, with the music composed by Kalyan Nayak. Anurag Reddy, Sharath, and Chandru Manoharan jointly produced the movie. Other significant roles were essayed by Mani Aegurla, Saarya, Mourya Chowdary, and Siri Raasi.