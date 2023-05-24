Live
- Tesla will pick new factory location this year, India a contender: Elon Musk
- Capgemini launches 6G research lab in India
- Microsoft brings Multilingual Jugalbandi AI Chatbot for Rural India
- Exam schedule for posts of junior lecturers and accounts officer announced by TSPSC
- Adipurush Pre-Release Event Set in Tirupati on June 6th
- Minister Prashanth asks officials to expedite works of Telangana Martyrs Memorial
- YS Jagan disburses Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds, hopes students would reach greater heights
- Mem Famous Makes Waves with Lowest Ticket Prices and Early Premieres
- Mem Famous Team's Unique Approach: Will It Bear Fruit?
- Tirumala special darshan tokens for July August released, here is how to book
The highly anticipated film from the Mem Famous team is capturing the attention of moviegoers. Recognizing the crucial role of promotions in a film's success, the team is fully aware of its significance.
Written and directed by Sumanth Prabhas, the movie stars Sumanth Prabhas and Saarya in pivotal roles. With its grand release scheduled for May 26, 2023, excitement is building up.
The outcome of this unique approach remains to be seen, and fans are eager to witness the results.
Anurag Reddy, Sharath, and Chandru Manoharan join forces as the producers of this captivating film. Additionally, Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, and Siri Raasi shine in other prominent roles.
