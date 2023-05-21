Live
‘Men too’ trailer is filled with fun and frustration
Upcoming Telugu movie “Men Too,” starring young talent Naresh Agastya, is set to hit screens on May 26, 2023. Written and directed by Srikanth G Reddy, the film has Brahmaji in a pivotal role.
Sundeep Kishan and Vishwaksen launched the theatrical trailer of the movie this evening.
The story follows three young men who have been facing issues with the females in their lives.
They all meet at the ‘Stags Only’ pub to discuss their problems and how they tackle pseudo-feminists to prove that men too have problems. The trailer looks promising, with a good amount of fun and frustration. It also looks visually rich, thanks to the vibrant colors and background score.
