MGM Hospital Latest Health Bulletin: SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Condition Is Stable But Remains On Ventilator

We all know that Tollywood's ace singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's health condition is critical. He is in ICU and getting treated with the support of ECMO. In simple terms, ventilator uses pressure to blow the oxygenated air into the lungs and coming to the ECMO machine, it pumps blood to the heart-lung machine which removes the carbon dioxide and returns oxygen-filled blood back to tissues.

MGM Hospital has released the latest health bulletin of SP Balasubrahmanyam a couple of hours ago… The bulletin reads, "The team has been constantly updating his family regarding his clinical status and progress. Our multi-disciplinary team of clinicians have been actively collaborating with national and international experts and continue to closely monitor his vital parameters."

This 74-old-year ace singer was admitted in the hospital on 5th August 2020 after getting tested positive for Covid-19. Although he had only mild symptoms like cough and cold, he got admitted in the MGM hospital, Chennai. But all of a sudden his health got deteriorated on 13th August 2020. Immediately he was shifted to ICU and was put on ventilator and ECMO.

Even SP Charanalso took to his FB page and dropped an emotional video… He thanked all his fans for praying for his father's health. Hope SP Balasubrahmanyam gets recovered soon.