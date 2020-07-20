Mirchi heroine takes a break from social media; Upset with negativity

Richa Gangopadhyay is one of the popular heroines in the Telugu film industry. After the success of Mirchi, she quit the movies and moved to foreign for the higher studies. The actress also got married and is going to begin a startup. Meanwhile, the actress has currently called for a break on social media as she feels that the negativity is getting more. She feels like the world is crumbling and decided to call for a quit.

This ongoing Covid time has really brought out the worst in everyone. People are just losing their minds and trolling everyone left and right. Literally feels like the world is crumbling. — Richa Langella (Gangopadhyay) (@richyricha) July 19, 2020

"This ongoing Covid time has really brought out the worst in everyone. People are just losing their minds and trolling everyone left and right. Literally feels like the world is crumbling. Taking a little social media break, see y'all in a few days. take care of your heads!" she posted on the Twitter profile.

The actress was last seen in the Telugu movie Mirchi, after which she did not do any new movies.