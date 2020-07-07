'Miss India' to be another digital release for Keerthy?

Tollywood: Corona Crisis turned out to be a big hurdle for a lot of new releases. There is no clarity on when the films will release and on the other side, many filmmakers are aiming at releasing films on OTT platforms. Already, we have witnessed the release of a bunch of movies. Keerthy Suresh's Penguin also released on Amazon Prime.

However, Penguin failed to impress the audiences. But now, we came to know that Keerthy Suresh's Miss India is also gearing up for a release. Narendranath is the director of the movie who is marking his debut. Mahesh Koneru is the producer of the film who sealed a deal with a popular streaming platform, says the reports.

Jagapathi Babu plays a key role in the film. Thaman scores the music for the project. A final confirmation on the same will come out soon.