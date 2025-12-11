Mission 2026: Tollywood senior stars gear up for a power-packed year

As 2026 approaches, Tollywood’s senior heroes are stepping into one of their busiest and most impactful phases in recent years. With each star juggling multiple high-profile projects, the industry is looking at a potentially massive year ahead—both in box-office revenues and market expansion.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently filming Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu, targeting a grand Sankranthi release next year. Following that, his much-awaited fantasy drama Vishwambhara is expected to hit screens in the Summer. Chiranjeevi has also locked a film with director Bobby, for which buzz suggests Karthi or Vijay Sethupathi may play a crucial role. Additionally, he has given the green signal for a film under Dasara director Srikanth Odela, further strengthening his packed slate.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna is gearing up for the release of Akhanda 2 on December 12, one of the most anticipated sequels of the season. He has also lined up a project with Gopichand Malineni and another with director Krish Jagarlamudi, tentatively titled Aditya 999, adding to the excitement among his fans.

Victory Venkatesh has begun shooting for Adarsha Kutumbam, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, which is likely to arrive in theatres next Summer. Venkatesh is also reportedly planning Drishyam 3 and has confirmed discussions about a joint project with Balakrishna during a recent USA event. Adding to his 2025 presence, he plays an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu.

Nagarjuna, on the other hand, is fully focused on his landmark 100th film. While he intends to take up more projects, he is expected to finalize them only after significant progress is made on his milestone movie.

With each senior star actively working on multiple films, Tollywood is heading toward a dynamic year where experienced heroes could reshape box-office trends and deliver a strong theatrical boost to Telugu cinema.