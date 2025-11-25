'MissTerious' set for worldwide release

‘MissTerious’, directed by Mahi Komatireddy and produced by Jay Vallamdas under the Ashley Creations banner, has successfully completed its censor formalities and is now set for a grand theatrical release on December 12.

Speaking on the occasion, director Mahi Komatireddy said that the film, crafted with a fresh screenplay and filled with gripping suspense, will offer audiences a completely new and engaging cinematic experience from beginning to end.

Producer Jay Vallamdas shared that the film has received a U/A certificate and that preparations are underway for a worldwide release across 150 theatres. Presenters Usha and Shivani expressed their happiness, stating that the film was made without any compromises and that the team is thrilled with the positive response to the teaser.

The film features Rohit, Meghna Rajput, Abid Bhushan, Riya Kapoor, Kannada actor Balraj Wadi, Srinivas Bhogireddy, Akunoori Gautham, Jabardasth Rajamouli, Jabardasth Naveen, and Lucky in prominent roles.

‘MissTerious’ is strongly supported by Music Director ML Raja, DOP & Editor Paravasthu Devendra Suri (Deva), Executive Producer Ram Uppu (Bunny Ram), and PRO Sreepal Cholleti, who contributed significantly to the making and promotion of the film.

Rohit and Meghna Rajput are the film’s hero and heroine.