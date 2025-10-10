‘Mitra Mandali’ makers share journey behind the youthful entertainer

The upcoming comedy entertainer Mitra Mandali, starring actor Priyadarshi and popular YouTuber Niharika NM, is set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on October 16. Directed by debutant Vijayender, the film is presented by Bunny Vas and jointly produced by Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratap and Dr. Vijeyender Reddy Theegala. Ahead of its release, the producers shared their journey and excitement during a media interaction.

Recollecting the film’s roots, the producers revealed their long-standing association with presenter Bunny Vas from their Geetha Arts days. “We have previously collaborated on films like Kotabommali PS, Aay, Thandel and Single. When Bunny Vas garu shared the story of Mitra Mandali, we connected with it instantly. It is packed with entertainment from the first frame to the last,” they said.

The team praised director Vijayender for his clarity and preparation. “Though this is his debut film, he impressed us with a well-bound script. His experience working with directors Anudeep and Kalyan Shankar reflects in his storytelling approach,” they noted. The makers also revealed that their writers’ room played a key role in shaping the final script.

A major highlight of the film will be Brahmanandam’s special appearance. “After completing the shoot, we realised the film needed an extra fun element. That’s when we shot the ‘Jambar Gimbar Lala’ song. Brahmanandam garu elevated the humour quotient,” they added.

The producers also praised the lead actors, saying, “Priyadarshi delivers yet another strong performance, and Niharika NM’s sarcastic character will be a fresh surprise.”

Confident about clashing with Diwali releases, the team concluded, “Good films always find their audience. Mitra Mandali is a feel-good festive entertainer.” They also revealed that their next project will explore the horror genre.