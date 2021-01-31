Mohan Babu to hit screens with ‘Son Of India’

Tollywood's versatile star and collection king Mohan Babu is once again all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie 'Son Of India'. After a gap of three years, this ace actor is making his comeback to the silver screen with a powerful role.

'The Collection King Is Back' posted Mohan Babu's daughter Lakshmi Manchu on her social media page while sharing the first look poster. The poster shows off the intense avatar with black and white hair along with a rough beard.

The wrath in his eyes and 'Son Of India' paper cutting with the Indian Flag in the background gives the poster an intense first look. Mohan Babu is seen wearing a 'Rudraksha Mala' and dressed up in a light-coloured kurta.

Mohan Babu will essay the role of Virupaksha and will be seen as a powerful politician. Along with him, Srikanth will also play an important part essaying the role of Mahendra Bhupati.

Even Tanikella Bharani, Ali, Vennela Kishore, Prudhvi Raj, Raghu Babu, Raja Ravindra and Ravi Prakash are playing prominent characters. Being made on the concoction of true events and fictional elements, this flick promises an intense political drama.

This patriotic tale is being directed by Diamond Ratna Babu and is being bankrolled by Vishnu Manchu under Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and 24 Frames Factory banners. One more interesting factor about this movie is Vishnu's wife Viranica Manchu has turned into a stylist for this flick.

Music maestro Illayaraja will score the tunes and Sarvesh Murari will handle the cinematography department…