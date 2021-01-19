Monal's second innings: Off to a Flying start

Tollywood: Monal Gajjar is one of the popular heroines in Tollywood. She gained popularity after being a part of the Bigg Boss TV show. The actress is currently doing well in her career. She is the only participant from the fourth season who is currently busy with back to back opportunities.

As per the latest reports, Monal Gajjar is charging high for all her upcoming and ongoing gigs. The actress is demanding a paycheck worth Rs 50 lakhs for doing item songs. The actress is also ready to attend events for which she is charging around 10 to 15 lakh rupees.

Monal is currently shuttling from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad. The actress recently had a release on Zee5 which became a big hit. She is looking forward to grabbing more chances in Telugu with the craze that she gained with the Bigg Boss TV show.

Hope her second innings will be a big hit.