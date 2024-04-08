Mrunal Thakur expresses gratitude for audience love after ‘The Family Star’ release

Renowned for her versatile performances, actress Mrunal Thakur expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming response to her recent release, 'The Family Star'. Visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, Mrunal sought blessings for the success of the film, which has been receiving immense love from audiences.





Reflecting on her journey, Mrunal remarked, "It took me a long time to reach into the hearts of the audience, but now that I'm finally there, I am very grateful. I will keep working hard and bring more films for my audience."





Delving into her experience of portraying a rom-com character for the first time, she shared, "I had never imagined this film would be received so well. I've never done a rom-com before, so this is my first, and people are loving it. They love the songs, and I really enjoyed doing comedy. All my previous roles were serious and intense, so working on this film was like a breath of fresh air."





Mrunal's portrayal of characters like Yashna, Sita, and now Indu in 'The Family Star' has left a lasting impression on audiences. The film, a Telugu romantic family drama directed by Parasuram and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, stars Vijay Deverakonda alongside Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. Released on April 5, 2024, it promises to captivate audiences with its engaging narrative and memorable performances.

